Richard L. LaCroix
Greenville - Richard Lee LaCroix, 78, passed away on March 26, 2019 at his home.
Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Williams LaCroix. Richard and Sandra were married in Germantown, TN on April 19, 1963. He is survived by 2 daughters: Amilie H. LaCroix and Cheryl L. Conley; son: Richard J. LaCroix; 2 granddaughters: Ashleigh Cook-LaCroix and Charlotte LaCroix; grandson: Chandler Fleming; 3 brothers: Charles LaCroix, Clarence LaCroix, Fred LaCroix; sister: Ruby Barber. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6 - 7:30 pm at The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest.
Funeral service will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Simpsonville United Methodist Church.
Burial will be at Coleman Memorial Cemetery in Travelers Rest.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 28, 2019