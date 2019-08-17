Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Palmetto Mortuary
Mauldin, SC
Richard Magnus Sponaas


1941 - 2019
Richard Magnus Sponaas Obituary
Richard Magnus Sponaas

Greenville - Richard Magnus Sponaas, 77, of Greenville, SC, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Born in Muskegon, Michigan, he was the son of the late Magnus and Geraldine Sponaas.

Richard was in the US Army Radio Signal Corps from 1958-1962, and went on to become an engineer working on projects throughout the United States and internationally. In 1987 he joined Fluor Daniel and moved to Greenville SC. He retired from Fluor in 2009.

Richard is survived by his wife, Susan, of forty-two years; four children, Jeff Sponaas (Laura) Grand Rapids, Michigan; Jon Sponaas Las Vegas, Nevada; Samantha Cantrell (Brad) Greenville, South Carolina; and Geri Lynn Mullis (Marcus) St. Simons Island, Georgia; and seven grandchildren, Jadyn Sponaas, Lola Sponaas, Will Sponaas, Abby Sponaas, Margaret Louise Mullis, Collins Mullis, and Charlotte Maitz.

A memorial service will be held at Palmetto Mortuary in Mauldin, South Carolina Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the at act.alz.org.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 17, 2019
