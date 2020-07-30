Richard McKnightGreenville - Mr. Richard McKnight, Jr., a son of a sharecropper and homemaker who rose to become a beloved professional and community leader in Greenville, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was 78 years old and passed unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home in Greenville with his wife of 52 years, Lela McKnight, by his side. His death was confirmed in a statement by Mrs. McKnight and their three children.A pioneer and role model to many, Richard moved to Greenville in March of 1965 during the midst of racial segregation with only $11 to his name and no place to live. Through hard work, faith, and perseverance, he built a dynamic professional career, raised three successful children with Lela -- two corporate lawyers and business executives and a licensed clinical psychologist and epidemiologist -- and designed the family home where he took his last breath.Richard was born in Nesmith, South Carolina, on July 17, 1942. He was the son of Richard McKnight, Sr. and Mary Cooper McKnight. Richard was educated in the Williamsburg County public school system and graduated from Battery Park High School in 1961.Richard graduated from Denmark Technical School in 1964 with a degree from the Electrical Department. He also attended South Carolina State University and earned an Associate Degree in design and drafting from Greenville Technical College.Richard had a dynamic and multifaceted professional career for over 60 years and was the first African-American Electrical Journeyman in Greenville. He earned a number of professional licenses and certifications as an electrician, including from the Board of Electrical Examiners, and worked in that capacity at a number of large companies, including Fiber Industries Utility Engineering Department, Simon Eastern Architectural/Engineering Firm, and Lockwood Greene Engineers, Inc. He also received his Funeral Director's License from the South Carolina Board of Funeral Services and served in that capacity for more than 50 years, including part-time at Watkins, Garrett & Woods Funeral Home.Richard served as a social worker with OEO Greenville Branch, and came out of retirement to serve as a long-term substitute teacher at Greenville High School for seven years. When asked why he chose to be in the classroom every day instead of enjoying retirement, his explanation was simple: "It is not only a responsibility for me to work with young people, but it is also an honor and privilege to have a chance to positively impact my student's lives and character."Richard was a beloved leader in the Greenville community and demonstrated his love of service through his involvement in various church and civic activities. He and Lela joined Allen Temple A.M.E. Church in 1965, where he served as a trustee and Superintendent of the Sunday School Department for more than eight years bringing technology and various progressive initiatives to the program.Richard was also a member of the Advisory Board for parents at Augusta Circle Elementary School, the Taylors Jaycees, the Alvin Dr. Community Club, and a long time leader in Club Esquire, twice serving as President of the well-known civic organization, which named him "Mr. Esquire" in 2008.Richard attributed his desire to serve and his call to Christian service to his being reared in a Christian home with godly parents and from the passage of scripture found in Proverbs 3:5-6: "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not to thine own understanding. In all ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy paths."In the last weeks of his life, Richard was blessed to have his family -- the legacy he worked so hard to nurture -- envelop him in love. He celebrated one last Father's Day followed by his 78th birthday on July 17, during which he told his family "I love you"; he smiled at the joy and dancing of his four grandchildren while they sang "Happy Birthday," expressed their love for "Papa" and prayed for him to get well; read with great pride an inspirational profile about his oldest son's career and character -- a testament to his dedication as a father; he spent time in prayer and communion with his youngest brother, sisters and son-in-law; and on his final day -- he took one last ride through Greenville with family, spent time with his three children, wife and youngest sister, checked on his kids one final time, and then he just quietly slipped away with his loving wife of 52 years right by his side.Richard is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Lela B. McKnight of the home; one daughter, Dr. Lela Renee Mcknight-Eily (Kedrick N. Eily, Esq.) of Brookhaven, GA.; two sons, Riche' T. McKnight, Esq. of Brooklyn, NY/Las Vegas, NV, and Reginald Brantley McKnight, Esq. (Dr. Marlena E. McKnight) of Atlanta, GA.; three sisters, Janie Melvin of Cambria Heights, NY; Mary (Charlie) Gillard of New Haven, CT; and Rosa McKnight of Atlanta, GA.; one brother, Tommy (Sylvia) McKnight of Columbia, SC; four grandchildren, Master Ellison Henry Eily, age 10, and Little Miss Emerson Brantley Eily, age 6, both of Brookhaven, GA; Master Reginald Brantley McKnight, Jr., age 4, and Master Russell Harrison McKnight, age 1, both of Atlanta, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.The McKnight family will celebrate Richard's life in Greenville, South Carolina on Sunday, August 2 at 1:30PM ET, followed by a private graveside ceremony at Greenville Memorial Gardens. Given concerns for the health and safety of their family and friends, these in-person services will be limited to clerey and and immediate family.To accommodate as many people as possible virtually, the service will be live streamed on YouTube from the Greenville One Center's YouTube homepage. Additionally, the family will host a Memorial Service for all those who wish to remember Richard together during what the family hopes will be safer circumstances in 2021.The family will also be establishing The Richard and Lela McKnight Foundation honoring his life and the legacy he and Lela built together around their shared commitment to helping others. Among other things, the Foundation will provide scholarships aimed at ensuring equitable access to high-quality education and jobs. Details on how to contribute will be provided soon.