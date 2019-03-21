|
|
Richard Norris
Greenville - Richard Archer Norris ("Byrd") was born on August 2, 1955, in Greenville, SC and died on March 18, 2019 while under Open Arms Hospice care at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Jane ("Jerry") and William M. Norris. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Rhonda Tennyson Norris.
A service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2PM at the Mackey Mortuary on Century Drive in Greenville. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Wade Hampton Blvd.
Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers in the name of Richard Norris to Hidden Treasure Christian School, 500 West Lee Road, Taylors, SC, 29687; or visit www.hiddentreasure.org
For additional information and tributes go to mackeymortuary.com
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 21, 2019