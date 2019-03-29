|
Richard O. Bradshaw, Sr.
Greer - Richard Oliver Bradshaw, Sr., 71, passed away March 27, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Manuel Oliver and Etheleen Scott Bradshaw, he was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired employee of Cryovac Sealed Air and a member of Washington Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Doris Westmoreland Bradshaw of the home; a daughter, Angela D. Baker (Bobby) of Taylors; a son, Richard O. Bradshaw, Jr. (Sonya) of Greer; one sister, Brenda Stewart of Inman; and four grandchildren, Brittany Baker Carrizales (Miya), Caitlin Baker, Chase Bradshaw and Chandler Bradshaw.
Mr. Bradshaw was predeceased by two sisters, Betty Thackston and Priscilla Smith.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Washington Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines and Rev. Joe Price. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 2:00-3:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church Building Fund, 3500 N. Highway 14, Greer, South Carolina 29651 or PruittHealth Hospice, 301 Halton Road, Suite B, Greenville, South Carolina 29607.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 29, 2019