Richard Patrick Byrnes
Greenville - Richard Patrick Byrnes, age 79, passed away on October 19, 2019 after a 15 month battle with Stage 4 Bladder Cancer. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Dr. Mary-Margaret Verdon. He is also survived by his two sisters, Jane Byrnes Townsend and Margaret Byrnes, beloved nieces, nephew, great-nieces and a great-nephew. He is predeceased by his sister Lucille Byrnes Ciangalini.
Richard was a Vietnam Era United States Army Veteran, honorably discharged with a rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-W-2). Being a wonderful and lifelong raconteur, he enjoyed telling stories of his years in the military where he served as a helicopter pilot and kept in touch with flight school classmates throughout his life.
Richard (Dick) was born and raised in Manhattan, graduating from St. John's University in Queens, NY. Following graduation, he had several successful careers. He was a helicopter pilot for New York Airways until its closing in 1979. Richard then designed and built restaurants in Manhattan including The River Cafe´ in Brooklyn, New York. When he was 50, he returned to school, his original Alma Mater, and earned a degree in pharmacology, enjoying a career as a pharmacist until his retirement. Richard and his wife lived on Long Island for 33 years and retired to Greenville, SC, in 2014, where they quickly acclimated to this beautiful city. Richard was a member of the Greenville Gun Club and OLLI at Furman.
To know Richard (Dick) was to love him because of his extraordinary sense of humor so magnanimously and spontaneously shared. He regaled everyone with his stories and was a raconteur beyond compare. When diagnosed with cancer, he brought his sense of humor, optimism, resiliency, and kindness with him to the treatment center. His personality never changed. Wherever Dick went, "he brought the party with him."
Richard was a good man, a kind and joyful one. He never met a stranger and he so enjoyed making others laugh. When hearing of his uncle's death, his nephew said, "Uncle Richard is now The Music Man leading the band in heaven." Not a bad way to picture this joyful man who made heaven on earth for so many of us. He will be greatly missed but remembered with a smile.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. The graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to tunnel2towers.org, woundedwarriorproject.org, or shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019