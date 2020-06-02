Richard Preston McClure



Easley, SC - Richard Preston McClure, 60, of Easley, SC passed away at his home on May 30, 2020. He is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Michael McClure.



He is survived by his children, Brandon Bailey (Emily), Megan McClure, and Shyane Torbett (Will); his grandchildren Hunter, Victoria, Hunter, Elliana, Zayden, and his newest arrival Preston Micheal; his mother, Louise Reese, of the home and father David McClure and step-mother Pat McClure; his siblings Earl, Dean, Brenda, and Sue, numerous nieces and nephews, family, and friends.



Richard never met a stranger. His smile was friendly and his laugh was infectious. He could light up any room. He had so many close family and friends because he was loved by so many. He will be missed but his memory will carry on. See you later Homie Domie.



A celebration of life will be at Flat Rock Baptist Church in the fellowship hall at 2:00 pm, 115 Slab Bridge Road Liberty, SC 29657









