Richard "Dick" Robbins
Central - Richard (Dick) Wayne Robbins, 65, died December 23, 2019 in his home outside Clemson, SC.
Dick was born in Houston, Texas on August 13, 1954 to Ret. Lt. Col. Richard Calvin Robbins and Clare Eaves Robbins. He spent his youth between Texas, Germany, and South Carolina before graduating from Daniel High School in 1972. He attended Clemson University, where he was a manager of the football team for four years and graduated summa cum laude in 1976 with a degree in History. Dick met Anora Reinburg Robbins in 1978 in Washington DC, and together they had two children Richard (Rick) and Mary. He worked in the restaurant industry for over 35 years, managing university food and dining services and restaurants in the Upstate. Dick will be remembered for his passion of music, books, and movies, his love for taking care of the yard, and his passion for sports and the Clemson Tigers. Dick was well-known for his incredible memory of historical facts, both useful and mundane, and his love for reading.
Dick is survived by his mother Clare E. Robbins; brother Tom R. Robbins; children Richard LeRoy Robbins (Keenan) and Mary Elizabeth Robbins (Carl Goodrich), grandchildren Richard Weston, Anora Keenan, and Elmira Clare Robbins and Sidney Eliot Goodrich-Robbins; and his friend Leigha Branyon. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Anora Robbins in 2007.
A service will be held on Sunday, December 29th at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home at 2:00pm, followed by a brief reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pickens County Library System:
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019