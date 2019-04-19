Richard Todd



Easley - Richard H. Todd



Richard Harold Todd, 77 years old, of Easley SC, passed from this life on April 16th, 2019. Richard was born in Pickens County, son of the late Harold W. Todd and Annie Mae Chambers Todd. He was retired from TTI Industries in Anderson SC where he was employed as a Senior Communications Engineer.



Richard is survived by his wife, Jane, and two children, Michele Todd Bost (Brian) of Matthews NC and Richard Scott Todd of Easley SC. Richard is also survived by two brothers, Clifford Todd of Pickens SC, and Pastor Roger Todd (Joanne) of Pickens SC as well as one sister, Judy Oberstar (Larry) of Pickens SC and loving family friend, Matt McGaha of Easley SC.



Richard was also predeceased by two sisters, Betty Jean Todd and Mary Todd Bowen of Pickens SC. Richard was also survived by a great number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



Richard was a follower of Christ, loved his savior, his family and his friends. Richard served in the US Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Vietnam War conflict and served as honor guard to President John F. Kennedy.



Richard recommitted his life to Christ and was saved on April 1st, 2019. Richard was so proud of becoming saved that he wanted to shout and tell everyone he knew. Richard truly loved the Lord, was at complete peace, and was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19th, at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens SC from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Services will be held in the chapel at Dillard Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20th at 2:00 p.m. The services will be officiated by Pastor Roger Todd and Pastor Sammy Freeman. Following the services Richard will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens SC.



Memorials may be made to Wayside Baptist Church or the .



