Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Richard Tony Campbell


1957 - 2019
Richard Tony Campbell Obituary
Richard Tony Campbell

Greenville - Richard Tony Campbell, 61, of Greenville, passed away, Friday, July 26, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Richard and Mary Campbell.

He is survived by two sons, Jason Campbell (Kari) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Justin Campbell of Greenville; three grandchildren, Ainsley, Garrett, and Ryleigh.

A memorial service will be held, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the .

The family is at their respective homes.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 1, 2019
