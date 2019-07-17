Rick Jones



Easley, SC - Mr. Frederick R. "Rick" Jones, 65, husband of Tina Wright Jones, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.



Born in Greenville County, a son of the late Ray Earl Jones and the late Frances Catherine Nix Jones, Mr. Jones was a graduate of Pickens High School. He was the retired owner and president of Dependable Disposal, Inc. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman, but his greatest passion was his classic 1969 Ford Fairlane.



Mr. Jones was a past master of the Bates Masonic Lodge #189 A.F.M, past member of the Greenville Chapter of Harley Davidson Group and the Upstate Shag Club.



Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.



The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 PM Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.



Memorials may be made in memory of Rick to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 2357, Easley, SC 29641; or to the .



