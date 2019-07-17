Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick Jones


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rick Jones Obituary
Rick Jones

Easley, SC - Mr. Frederick R. "Rick" Jones, 65, husband of Tina Wright Jones, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late Ray Earl Jones and the late Frances Catherine Nix Jones, Mr. Jones was a graduate of Pickens High School. He was the retired owner and president of Dependable Disposal, Inc. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman, but his greatest passion was his classic 1969 Ford Fairlane.

Mr. Jones was a past master of the Bates Masonic Lodge #189 A.F.M, past member of the Greenville Chapter of Harley Davidson Group and the Upstate Shag Club.

Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 PM Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in memory of Rick to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 2357, Easley, SC 29641; or to the .

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now