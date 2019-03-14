|
|
Rickey Sellars
Greenville - Rickey Eugene Sellars, 61, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late R.E. and Alma Scruggs Sellars. He graduated from Wade Hampton High School and attended USC. He was formerly employed with Swan in Easley, coached t-ball, baseball and basketball, and was also known for spending a lot of time in downtown Greenville with his precious dogs, Abby and Mimi.
He is survived by sister, Sandra Wilbanks of Williamston; brothers, Larry "Spanky" Sellars (Glenda) of Piedmont and Robert "Bobby" Sellars (Trina) of Beaufort; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Abby.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m., at Piedmont Park Baptist Church, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Park Baptist Church, 801 Piedmont Park Road, Greenville, SC 29609 or Emmanuel's Hammer, 143 Dry Rock Road, Townville, SC 29689.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences:
www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 14, 2019