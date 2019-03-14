Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Piedmont Park Baptist Church
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rickey Sellars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rickey Sellars

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rickey Sellars Obituary
Rickey Sellars

Greenville - Rickey Eugene Sellars, 61, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late R.E. and Alma Scruggs Sellars. He graduated from Wade Hampton High School and attended USC. He was formerly employed with Swan in Easley, coached t-ball, baseball and basketball, and was also known for spending a lot of time in downtown Greenville with his precious dogs, Abby and Mimi.

He is survived by sister, Sandra Wilbanks of Williamston; brothers, Larry "Spanky" Sellars (Glenda) of Piedmont and Robert "Bobby" Sellars (Trina) of Beaufort; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Abby.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m., at Piedmont Park Baptist Church, Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Park Baptist Church, 801 Piedmont Park Road, Greenville, SC 29609 or Emmanuel's Hammer, 143 Dry Rock Road, Townville, SC 29689.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now