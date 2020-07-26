Ricky Lynn Ramey
Marietta - Ricky Lynn Ramey, 55, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Surviving are his mother, Gladys Ramey; son, Colton Ramey; step daughter, Kaylee Porter; sister, Angela Fortune; and former wife, Sharon Mann.
He was predeceased by his father, Horace James Ramey.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. Burial in Robinson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation Tuesday will be 12:30pm - 1:45pm at the funeral home.
