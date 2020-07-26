1/
Ricky Lynn Ramey
1965 - 2020
Ricky Lynn Ramey

Marietta - Ricky Lynn Ramey, 55, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Surviving are his mother, Gladys Ramey; son, Colton Ramey; step daughter, Kaylee Porter; sister, Angela Fortune; and former wife, Sharon Mann.

He was predeceased by his father, Horace James Ramey.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. Burial in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Visitation Tuesday will be 12:30pm - 1:45pm at the funeral home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
JUL
28
Service
02:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road Chapel
