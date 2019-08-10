|
|
Robert A. Dobson, III
Greenville - Robert A. Dobson, III (Bobby), age 80, returned home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born in Greenville on November 27, 1938 to the late Robert A. Dobson, Jr. and Dorothy Leonard Dobson.
He graduated from Greenville High School in 1956, from the University of South Carolina in 1960, and from USC Law School in 1962. Bobby was Valedictorian in each of his graduating classes, played USC Varsity Tennis, and was a very active member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Upon graduating, Bobby received his CPA certificate and joined his father in Dobson and Dobson, Attorneys at Law.
The sudden loss of his daughter, Laura, in 1991 resulted in a very personal encounter with God the Holy Spirit. He soon left his law practice to devote himself to following Jesus Christ and helping his fellowman. Bobby was involved in a lifetime of service and philanthropy. His activities included Elder Source Senior Ministries, Wisdom in Living Life Ministry, the Salvation Army, A Child's Haven, the SC Christian Foundation, the National Christian College Athletic Association, and Homeless Children International.
Bobby was especially passionate about the SC School for the Deaf and Blind, and served several years as the Chairman of the Board. Additionally, he served on the Limestone College Board for over 20 years and supervised the Christian Education and Leadership Program. Bobby's beloved alma mater, USC, honored him in 2005 with the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award for Distinguished Public Service and the Story of Character Award. He founded the Dobson Volunteer Service Program which aided students in humanitarian service, mission trips, and spiritual development. Bobby initiated the distribution of The Jesus Video Program which distributed a The Jesus Film to every household in SC. He also worked closely with Campus Crusade for Christ and was a member of History's Handful where he went on multiple international mission trips. As a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, he was the District Grand Master in SC and was the National Legal Chairman. This allowed Bobby to travel across the US dealing with social issues involving the youth.
Bobby loved activities with his boys. In the early years they enjoyed motorcycling, and he later developed a great passion for hunting. He was an accomplished big game hunter and held many citations from the Safari Club International. His most precious recreation was to hunt wild turkey, as he held the World Slam of turkey hunting.
He was raised in the Episcopal Church and was most recently a member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and member of the Worship Committee.
Mr. Dobson is survived by his wife Beth Cornmesser Dobson; five sons, William Dobson (Lynne) of Boone, NC, Daniel Dobson (Elizabeth) of Greenville, Jonathan Dobson (Shannon) of Greenville, Andrew Dobson (Sarah) of Greer, and Thomas James Dobson of Fairview, TN; a daughter, Annemarie Dobson of Greenville; eleven grandchildren, Priscilla, Jourdan, Colleen, Douglas, Jessica, Alex, Ellen, Ashley, Dana, Megan, and Lyla; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy McCalla and Margaret Jones.
In addition to his parents and daughter, Laura, he was preceded in death by two sons, Robert A. Dobson, IV and Michael A. Dobson; and a grandson, Robert A. Dobson, V.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Giles Presbyterian Church. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC School for the Deaf and Blind, 355 Cedar Springs Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29302, Elder Source Senior Ministries, P.O. Box 4848, Greenville, SC 29608, Dobson Tape Ministry, 1207 Pelham Rd., Greenville, SC 29615, or the charity of one's choosing.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 10, 2019