Robert A. Fiacco
Fountain Inn - Bob Fiacco, 64, of Fountain Inn, husband of Rose Kozsan Fiacco for 42 years, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 while at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Massena, NY, he was a son of the late Robert & Theresa Fiacco. He enjoyed a long career in the financial services industry. Later in his career he thoroughly enjoyed mentoring those starting out in the business. Bob loved to write; he authored and published two books. He spent years traveling as an inspirational speaker. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to his wife, Rose, Mr. Fiacco is survived by one son, Rob Fiacco of Greenville; two brothers, Jim Fiacco (Joyce) and Tom Fiacco (Tammy); two sisters, Judy Fiacco, and Debbie Kelly (Darren); and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Heritage Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: www.atforals.com to donate to ALS Direct Patient Care.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020