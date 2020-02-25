|
Robert A. "Bobby" League, Jr.
Travelers Rest - Robert A. "Bobby" League, Jr., 89, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home in Port Orange, FL.
Born in Travelers Rest, SC, he was the son of the late Robert A. League, Sr. and Pauline Bridwell League. Bobby was the retired owner of Handee Mart Food Stores, Inc. in Greenville County. He was on the Board of Directors at the Bank of Travelers Rest for 39 years from 1963 until 2002 and in March of 2002 he was appointed Director Emeritus. Bobby was a former Mason and Shriner and a member of Renfrew Baptist Church.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Ann Ivey League; 2 sons: Robert A. League III and wife Stacy of Greenville and Joseph David League, Jr. and wife Sonya of Travelers Rest; 8 grandchildren: Allen, Maria, Ivey, Meadow, Reagan, Emma, Abbey and Sean David; and 5 great-grandchildren: Andrew, Isabella, Cassidy, Asher and Skye.
Along with his parents, Bobby was predeceased by 2 sons: Richard Ivey League and Joseph David League, Sr.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Berea First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park in Travelers Rest.
The family will be at the home of his son, David League.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020