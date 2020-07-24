Robert "Bob" Allen Strait



Greenville - Robert "Bob" Allen Strait, 83, husband of Ann Sternal Strait for 30 years, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 20, 2020.



Mr. Strait was born in Columbus, OH to the late Clarence and Betty Stone Strait. He was a Class of 55 graduate from Gahanna Lincoln High School and proudly served as a US Navy Corpsman aboard the USS Saratoga. Following his military service, Bob obtained a degree in Golf Course Operations from Lake City Community College (FL) and began his distinguished career as a Golf Course Superintendent at Arvita West Golf Course. He then worked at several other major golf courses in Florida, California and the city of Cincinnati. He was a lifelong member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and was a member of First Presbyterian Church Greenville.



Surviving, in addition to his wife are a son, Steven Strait and his wife, Susan of Coraopolis, PA; a step-son, Thomas Sternal and wife, Becky of Ghent, NY; a step-daughter, Julie Sternal of Cambridge, WI and six grandchildren.



A private Celebration of Bob's life will be held at the discretion of his family.



Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Greenville, 200 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or to one's choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store