Robert B. "R.b." Cooper Jr.

Robert B. "R.b." Cooper Jr. Obituary
Robert B. "R.B." Cooper, Jr.

Fountain Inn - Robert B. "R.B." Cooper, Jr., 86, widower of Ellen Ruth Cantrell Cooper, went to be with the Lord, Friday, January 3, 2020.

Mr. Cooper was born in Pelham to the late Robert Bryant Cooper, Sr. and Elizabeth Griffith Cooper. He was a Mason and a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Lynn Rogers; a son, Barry Cooper (Lori); three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother and two sisters. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Mike Rogers and five brothers.

Visitation will be 4:30-6:30pm Sunday at Fletcher Funeral Service. Funeral Services will be 2pm Monday in the mausoleum chapel at Graceland East Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow the service.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
