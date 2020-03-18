|
|
Robert Bone
Travelers Rest - ***ATTENTION-DUE TO THE RECENT CDC COVID-19 GUIDELINES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING AND NO ASSEMBLIES OF OVER 50 PEOPLE, THIS EVENT WILL BE LIMITED TO THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THE FAMILY APPRECIATES YOUR UNDERSTANDING***
Robert Franklin Bone, 76, of Travelers Rest, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, March 18, 2020.
Born in Lula, GA, he was a son of the late R. W. and Jessie Belle Pitman Bone. He was retired from Toledo Scale U. S. Navy veteran, Robert was a Christian and a member of Clearview Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years: Vera Moody Starkey Bone; step-son: Hoyt Starkey, Jr.; sisters:Mira Eubanks(Dennis), Winnie Gresham(Jack), Sarah Grier(Lamar), Ann Stover(Amos); and a special nephew Jerry McGee.
Along with his parents he was predeceased by a sister: Madeline McGee Akins; and brothers: James R. Bone, Thomas E. Bone, and Grady L. Bone.
The family will have a private graveside service.
There will be a visitation and memorial service at a later date when the guidelines for the COVID-19 are lifted.
The public is welcome to come by the mortuary to sign the register book and view the body, Friday, March 20, 2020 from 8:30am until 5:00pm.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clearview Baptist Church Building Fund, 5611 State Park Rd. Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020