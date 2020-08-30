1/1
Robert "Bob" Brandt Jr.
Robert "Bob" Brandt, Jr

Simpsonville - Robert H. "Bob" Brandt, Jr. 95, husband of Carole Hudson Gray Brandt, died Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Born in Ambridge, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Clara Marr Brandt, Sr..

Mr. Brandt was a member of Five Forks Baptist Church, and member of the Hope Sunday School Class. Bob served in WWII US Army Air Corps as a First Lieutenant Navigator with the 8th Air Force in European Theater in a B-17 Flying Fortress with the 96 Bomb Group (H). Recalled to active Duty with the US Air Force for 2 years during the Korean War. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy from Duquesne University. He retired from the Pharmacy Dept from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was past President of the 4th District Pharmaceutical Assoc., and Past President of the SC Hospital Pharmacist Assoc. He was a Life Member of the SCPHA, NRA, Wade Hampton Masonic Lodge #404, and the Hejaz Shriners.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carole Brandt; two daughters, Patricia Cox (Robert) and Pamela Julian (Roy); two sons, Steve Gray (Brenda), and David Gray(Susan); two brothers, W. Thomas Brandt and Richard Brandt; sister, Jo Ann Gordon; three grandsons, Matthew Cox, Kevin Cox, Travis Julian; granddaughter, Shannon Duncan(Spencer); Chris, Connor(Riley), Lauren Gray, Matthew Gray, Jasmine Gray, great-grandchildren: Victoria Cox, Rae Cox, Maggie Cox, Maci Cox, Isaiah Julian, Abel Julian, Parker Gray, Kaitlyn Stubbs, Avery Stubbs, Logan Stubbs, and Sidni Gray; stepdaughter, Sandy Dunagan (Fred); three stepsons, Rusty Faulk (Robin), Rick Faulk (Nancy); and Randy Faulk (Charlotte).

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Brandt, second wife, Nelba Brandt; two sisters, Ellen Borro and Luella Meiter; two brothers, Dale and Albert Brandt; and two grandsons, Joshua Cox and Steven Gray.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 01, 2020 from 9:45 AM until 10:45 AM at Five Forks Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Five Forks Baptist Church. Private Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Five Forks Baptist Church 112 Batesville Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681 C/ O Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
