Robert "Bob" Charles Ashworth, III
Greenville - Robert "Bob" Charles Ashworth, III, 88, died Friday, November 20, 2020. Bob was born in Fall River, MA, on February 13, 1932, to the late Ellen M. O'Heir Ashworth and Robert C Ashworth, Jr. Bob's career at Ashworth Bros Inc. spanned his entire life. His passing leaves the world a bit dimmer, with less laughter and joy. Those of us who will miss him, know that he is now with his heavenly Father.
Robert "Bob" Charles Ashworth, III, is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joan, and their three sons David, Charles (Chuck) and Robert (Bob). Other surviving family members are Holly and her two daughters, Nicole and Stacey (David), and Cathy and her two sons, Nicholas and Andrew (Bob).
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, located at 1209 Brushy Creek Road, Taylors, SC 29687. Family will be receiving visitors prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. A private graveside service for family will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Ministries, 606 Pendleton Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or to The Poor Clares of Travelers Rest (Partners in Grace) and Monastery of Saint Clare, 37 McCauley Rd, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown