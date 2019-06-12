Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
279 Marshall Street
Clarksburg, WV
Robert Connell, Jr.

Simpsonville - Robert Emmitt Connell, Jr., 76, husband of Mary Caren Elder Connell, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.

Born in Clarksburg, WV, he was the son of the late Genevieve Barron and Robert Emmitt Connell, Sr.

Mr. Connell was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Prior to retirement, he worked as a manager at Georgia Pacific and Norboard.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Bobby Connell and wife, Sheri, of Johnson City, TN and Tim Connell and wife, Ginger, of The Woodlands, TX; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Michele Llaneza of Charlotte, NC and Colleen Thompson of Milford, DE.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mike Connell.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg, WV.

Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8 Gillan Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 12, 2019
