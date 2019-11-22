|
Robert Convery, Jr.
Greenville - Robert J. "Bobby" Convery, Jr. 70, of Greenville, SC died Nov. 20 after an extended illness.
Born in Lowell, MA, he was retired from GHS. He was a member of OLR Catholic church.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Robert J. Convery and Eleanor Collins Convery, brother Stephen Convery, sister, Eleanor C. Roberts, and niece Lindsey Roberts. He is survived by nephews, Stephen Roberts and Ryan Roberts and a host of cousins.
He enjoyed antiquing and the "thrill of the hunt". Bobby will be missed for his positive attitude, graciousness, and sense of humor.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019