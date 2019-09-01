Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Presbyterian Church
Robert David Woodside

Robert David Woodside Obituary
Robert David Woodside

Fountain Inn - SCPO Robert David Woodside, US Navy Retired, 88, husband of Shirley Ann McClary Woodside for 59 years, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Mr. Woodside was born in Fountain Inn to the late James David Woodside and Sara Alice Peden Woodside. He retired from the Fountain Inn Police Department. He was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church, where he attended the Covenant Sunday School Class and served as an Elder Emeritus. Bob played baseball at Newberry College and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He particularly enjoyed mornings with the crew at the Fountain Inn Hardees restaurant and playing Pea-nuckle at the Fountain Inn Activity Center.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, TSG David Woodside, USAF Retired; a daughter, Pam Woodside-Roy and husband Jude; two sisters and their husbands, Doris and Joe DeMarco and Sara and Roy Shealy; a sister-in-law, Mae Woodside; and two grandchildren, Jessie Roy and Lawrence Roy III. He was predeceased by a brother, Peden Woodside; and a sister, Martha Ann Knox.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fairview Presbyterian Church. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church social hall immediately following the burial.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1664, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 1, 2019
