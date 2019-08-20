Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Rev. Robert Davis


1926 - 2019
Rev. Robert Davis Obituary
Rev. Robert Davis

Piedmont - Rev. Robert Berry "Fuzz" Davis, 93, husband of the late Alda Wilson Davis, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Born in Piedmont, he was a son of the late William and Viola Beasley Davis. He retired from Milliken and Company Cushman Plant, and pastored many churches, including Wayside Baptist Church in Easley.

Survivors include his sons, Barry Davis (Ana Berta) of Piedmont, Mark Davis (Kay) of Easley; daughter, Kathy Davis of Piedmont; grandchildren, David Davis (Charity), Rachel Horton (Anthony), Morgan and Natalie Davis; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by three brothers; one sister; and a grandson, Terry Davis.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 21, from 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the mortuary chapel, followed by burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the home of son, Mark Davis, 320 Camperdown Court, Easley, SC 29642.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 20, 2019
