|
|
Robert E. Martin "Bobby"
Greenville - Robert E. Martin "Bobby", 73, passed away April 15, 2019 after an extended illness. He was the son of John Martin and Doris Gooch Martin Moss. Bobby is survived by two sisters, Patricia M. Harkey and her husband Barton, of Winder, GA; Sharon Moss of Greenville, SC; niece Marie Harkey of Medford, CT; nephew Bart Harkey, his wife Kim, and great-niece Cameron of Statham, GA. The families are at their respective homes. A memorial service will be held at CSSC-Westville Funerals at 6010 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611 on April 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Condolences can be made by visiting www.westvillefunerals.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019