Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. "Bobby" Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. "Bobby" Martin Obituary
Robert E. Martin "Bobby"

Greenville - Robert E. Martin "Bobby", 73, passed away April 15, 2019 after an extended illness. He was the son of John Martin and Doris Gooch Martin Moss. Bobby is survived by two sisters, Patricia M. Harkey and her husband Barton, of Winder, GA; Sharon Moss of Greenville, SC; niece Marie Harkey of Medford, CT; nephew Bart Harkey, his wife Kim, and great-niece Cameron of Statham, GA. The families are at their respective homes. A memorial service will be held at CSSC-Westville Funerals at 6010 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611 on April 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Condolences can be made by visiting www.westvillefunerals.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now