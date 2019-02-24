|
|
Robert E "Bob" Wilkinson
Easley - Robert E "Bob" Wilkinson, age 84, died on February 19, 2019 following complications from heart disease.
Bob was born March 6, 1934 in Altoona, PA to the late Marcella and Earl Wilkinson. He graduated from Oliver High School, Pittsburgh, PA and Otterbein University, Westerville, OH with a degree in Business Administration. He met his wife, Annbeth (Beth) Sommers during his freshman year and they were married in 1955 in Ottawa, OH.
In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, Mark (Laura) & Scott (Eileen) and daughter, Lynn Smiroldo (Victor). He was the loving "PopPop" of four grandchildren; Stephanie (Chris) Aylward, Chelsea (Aaron) Wilkowitz, Mark Wilkinson, Jr. & Tara Wilkinson and a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Grace Aylward. Other survivors include his sister, Elaine Cook (Chris), sister-in-law, Lu Rosebrook, cousins, Irene and Earl Gunsallus and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandson, Bradley Scott Wilkinson.
Bob joined Equitable Life upon graduation and retired in 1990 after 35 years of service. He made many corporate moves during his career, most notably NYC and Atlanta. At the time of his retirement he was President and CEO of Equitable Agri-Business, a subsidiary of Equitable Life.
While balancing a successful career, Bob had many hobbies and interests. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed camping and canoeing with family and friends. His photography captured and memorialized a life full of travel, love of family and a passion for adventure and life-long learning. His interest in aviation history began as a young boy and he began designing and building model planes. Later in life he flew radio-controlled airplanes and enjoyed teaching others to fly. He belonged to several flying clubs in Oconee and Pickens counties. Photography was another of his passions and he won numerous awards for his work in nature photography. He was also a big fan of NASCAR and the Team Hendrick drivers. After a move to the upstate of SC and Keowee Key, he followed Clemson University sports.
Most recently he and Beth lived in the Foothills Retirement Community where they found new friends and cared for a loving labradoodle named Lexie who belonged to one of the staff. Bob was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and belonged to Ft. Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson SC.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ft. Hill with a reception to follow. A Graveside Service will take place in Pandora, OH at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the Bradley Scott Wilkinson scholarship fund at Otterbein University www.otterbein.edu/makeagift, the Greenville Humane Society https://www.greenvillehumane.com/make-a-donation/ or to the Building Fund at Ft. Hill Presbyterian Church at https://secure.accessacs.com/access/oglogin.aspx?sn=152161
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 24, 2019