Travelers Rest - Bobby Jones, 67, died 1-9-2020 in a fire at his residence 405 Old Buncombe Road in Travelers Rest, SC.

Mr. Jones was born August 14, 1952 in Greenville, SC to Arthur and Barbara Jones.

Bobby graduated from Wade Hampton High School and attended Clemson University.

Bobby is survived by his two brothers Arthur Jr. of Seminole, FL and Steve of Greenville, SC; one niece Julie Jones Maisonet and three great nephews and one nephew Chase Jones of Corning, New York. He was proceeded in death by his parents, one niece (Jennifer) and one nephew (Matthew)

His memorial service will be held on Thursday February 6 at 2:00 PM at Francis Asbury United Methodists Church, 1800 East North Street, Greenville, SC.

Condolences may be sent to 400 E. Camperdown Way Greenville, SC 29607.

In lieu of flowers donations are accepted to Greenville Humane Society
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
