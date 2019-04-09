|
|
Robert Edward Rampey
Duncan - Robert Edward Rampey, 86, passed away April 7, 2019.
A native of Piedmont, son of the late John Samuel and Marion Major Rampey, he was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, a retired employee of Eastern Air Lines and a member of Lyman Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are his wife, Miriam Joan Free Rampey of the home; one son, Mark Stephen Rampey (Heather) of Hermitage, Tennessee; a daughter, Michelle Denise Rampey of Alexandria, Virginia; one brother, Joseph Rampey of Greenville; two grandchildren, Victoria Paige Wilson (Clinton) of West Monroe, Louisiana and Jacob Edward Rampey of Hermitage, Tennessee; and a great-grandson, Myles Declan Wilson of West Monroe, Louisiana.
Mr. Rampey was predeceased by one son, seven brothers, Leon, J.W., Rev. Paul, Fred, Curtis, Major and Rev. Marshall Rampey and four sisters, Helen Mullinax, Ruby McCall, Mary Sprouse and Doris Higgins.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lyman Wesleyan Church, 320 Holly Springs Road, Lyman, South Carolina 29365.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 9, 2019