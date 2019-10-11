|
Robert Eugene Aspray
Greenville - Robert Eugene Aspray, 83, widower of Patricia Thackston Aspray, of Greenville, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late John Aspray, Sr. and Vivian Carney Aspray.
Robert served in the United States Army and was a member of River Road Baptist Church. He was an electrician for over 65 years and was a member of IBEW of Charlotte, NC.
Robert is survived by three daughters, Janice Shirley of Greer, Joan Treadway of McIntosh, FL, and Ophelia Davis (Alan) of Liberty; a son, Robert K. Aspray (Brenda) of Piedmont; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and two brothers, John Aspray of Greenville and Homer Aspray of Lyons, GA.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Garrison Aspray; and a daughter, Renee Sims.
The graveside service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, West, with the visitation following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019