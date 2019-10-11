Services
Robert Eugene Aspray

Robert Eugene Aspray Obituary
Robert Eugene Aspray

Greenville - Robert Eugene Aspray, 83, widower of Patricia Thackston Aspray, of Greenville, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late John Aspray, Sr. and Vivian Carney Aspray.

Robert served in the United States Army and was a member of River Road Baptist Church. He was an electrician for over 65 years and was a member of IBEW of Charlotte, NC.

Robert is survived by three daughters, Janice Shirley of Greer, Joan Treadway of McIntosh, FL, and Ophelia Davis (Alan) of Liberty; a son, Robert K. Aspray (Brenda) of Piedmont; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and two brothers, John Aspray of Greenville and Homer Aspray of Lyons, GA.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Garrison Aspray; and a daughter, Renee Sims.

The graveside service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, West, with the visitation following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
