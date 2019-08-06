Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Waterloo United Methodist Church
Waterloo, SC
Waterloo - Robert Eugene Henderson, age 80, of Waterloo, South Carolina passed away comfortably at home with his family at his side on Saturday August 3, 2019.He was the owner of Handyman's Market for 41 years. He is survived by his sweetheart wife of 62 years, Gail Henderson, one son, two daughters, seven grandchildren, one brother,and one sister. A celebration of life will be held Friday August 9, 2019 at 3pm at Waterloo United Methodist Church in Waterloo, South Carolina. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] Cremation Society of SC is assisting the Henderson family.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 6, 2019
