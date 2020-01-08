|
|
Robert Eulas "Bobby" Thurston, Jr.
- - Robert Eulas "Bobby" Thurston, Jr., 79, husband of Sandra Peden Thurston for 58 years, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Mr. Thurston was born in Spartanburg County to the late Robert Eulas Thurston, Sr. and Helen Williams Thurston. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He retired after 31 years from Hendricks Builders and Builders First Source.
Surviving, in addition to his wife are a daughter, Elizabeth Thurston Armstrong (Dale) and a brother, Rev. Tommy Thurston.
Graveside Services will be 2pm Thursday at Fairview Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Patriot Hospice, 101 Grace Dr., Easley, SC 29640.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to the nurses and staff of Patriot Palliative and Hospice for their care and guidance.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020