Robert Frank Adams
Gray Court - Frank Adams, 73, of Gray Court, husband of Christine "Chris" Adams, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late John & Kathleen Adams.
In addition to his wife, Chris, Mr. Adams is survived by his children, Libby Massey (Jim) of Greer, Ricky Forbus of Gray Court, Denise McFadden (Scott) of Gray Court, and Mike Forbus (Lalena) of Wailuku, Hawaii; eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Benny Forbus and Hank Adams.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 starting at 12:00 pm at Cannon Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:30 PM.
Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020