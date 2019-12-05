|
|
Robert (Bob) Frank Pangraze
Richmond, VA - Robert (Bob) Frank Pangraze, 80, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, VA following a prolonged illness. Born in Quincy, MA, the son of Charles Joseph and Mildred Swist Pangraze, raised in Manchester, NH, Bob retired to Seneca, SC and most recently, Richmond, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn (Phaneuf) Pangraze; his brother, Joseph Pangraze and sister, Margaret Pangraze. Surviving are his sister, Dr. Mildred Donlon; son, David Pangraze and his wife, Kay; daughters, Jennifer Pangraze; Melissa Pangraze-Schauster and her husband, Ed; and 3 grandchildren, D. Alex Pangraze and his wife, Morghan; Eric Pangraze and fiancé, Reed Few; and Andrew Pangraze. After graduating from Bishop Bradley HS, Bob proudly served in the Navy as an Aviation Tech, flying missions while aboard the USS WASP from 1957-60. He then attended Lowell Tech and New Hampshire College graduating with degrees in engineering and business management. As an engineer in the defense industry, Bob worked at Raytheon Company; Sanders Associates and Kollsman Instruments, before retiring in 2002. Mr. Pangraze was a life-long golfer, having shot his age, and a long-time member of the Seneca Elks Lodge 2822. He enjoyed visiting family, entertaining at his home on Lake Keowee, and watching his grandsons play sports. Known also as Paca, Bob was a generous man and a friend to all. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Richmond, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the SebassFoundation.org or mailed to Sebass Foundation, 4308 Evans Chapel Rd., Baltimore, MD 21211.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019