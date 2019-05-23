|
Robert "Bob" Fraser
Lady Lake, FL - Robert "Bob" Fraser passed away on May 21, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. Bob was born to William and Bessie (Harrison) Fraser on September 1, 1929 in Bronx, NY. He was the youngest of five children.
He is pre-deceased by his brothers Bill, Andy and Hugh Fraser. As well as his sister Clare Baker. His loving wife Joan passed away in 2008. Bob is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Brian and Jessica Fraser of New York City, daughter and son-in-law Gina and Mickey Norris of The Villages, FL (formerly of Greenville, SC). He is also survived by two grandchildren who he loved beyond measure, Dana Fraser and Dean Fraser, both from New York City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162. A private burial will take place in New York at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 23, 2019