Robert Gregory "Bob" Waldrop
Greenville - Robert Gregory "Bob" Waldrop, 79, husband of Dorothy Sharon "Dottie" Waldrop, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Robert Luther Waldrop, Jr. and Eloise Gregory Waldrop.
In addition to his wife, survivors include daughter Suzanne Sanders (John); sons, Raymond Waldrop (Amy) and Michael Waldrop (Eugenia); seven grandchildren, Jack, Hailey and Mac Sanders and Chip, John, Dowlen and Hunter Waldrop; and brother, Harrell Waldrop (Dale) and his family.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caine Halter YMCA at https://www.ymcagreenville.org/locations/caine-halter-family-ymca.
Bob's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Bob's obituary tribute wall or send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020