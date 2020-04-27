Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Waldrop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gregory "Bob" Waldrop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gregory "Bob" Waldrop Obituary
Robert Gregory "Bob" Waldrop

Greenville - Robert Gregory "Bob" Waldrop, 79, husband of Dorothy Sharon "Dottie" Waldrop, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Robert Luther Waldrop, Jr. and Eloise Gregory Waldrop.

In addition to his wife, survivors include daughter Suzanne Sanders (John); sons, Raymond Waldrop (Amy) and Michael Waldrop (Eugenia); seven grandchildren, Jack, Hailey and Mac Sanders and Chip, John, Dowlen and Hunter Waldrop; and brother, Harrell Waldrop (Dale) and his family.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caine Halter YMCA at https://www.ymcagreenville.org/locations/caine-halter-family-ymca.

Bob's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Bob's obituary tribute wall or send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now