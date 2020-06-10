Robert Gregory "Bob" Waldrop
Greenville - Robert Gregory "Bob" Waldrop, 79, husband of Dorothy Sharon "Dottie" Waldrop, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Robert Luther Waldrop, Jr. and Eloise Gregory Waldrop.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Caine Halter YMCA Spirit Center. The scattering of cremated remains will be at 12:05 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Woodland Cemetery, in Clemson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.