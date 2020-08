Robert H. Arrowood, Jr., age 74, of Greenville, SC passed away on August 12, 2020 at The Gables on Pelham in Greenville SC. Mr. Arrowood was born in Union, SC on April 19, 1946, the son of the late Robert H. Arrowood and Mary Hall Arrowood.Surviving are a sister, Frances Arrowood Swan of New Orleans, LA and a sister Mary Ann Arrowood Whitley (Alton) of Greenville, SC and several nieces and nephews.The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. ( www.holcombefuneralhomes.com