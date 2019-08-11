Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Edsall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James Edsall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert James Edsall Obituary
Robert James Edsall

Pickens - Robert James Edsall, Sr., 86, of Pickens, died August 9, 2019.

Born in Haverford, PA, he was the son of the late William and Daisy Edsall.

Robert attended Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA one of the top sixty high schools in the country. His professional career began with McGraw-Hill Publishing Company who dispatched him to their newly opened office in Greenville, SC in affiliation with their magazine, Textile World, catering to the textile industry largely centered in the upstate and throughout the southeastern U.S.

After living in Greenville for many years, he moved his family to Travelers Rest, SC where he built the business of Foothills Farms, a breeder and seller of registered Morgan horses.

At retirement, he moved to Pickens, SC and continued his love of farming and horses at Porterhouse Farm. An avid animal lover, he had dogs, cats, horses and donkeys, many rescued from bad circumstances.

Bob was an enthusiastic Gamecock fan after his two daughters graduated from the University of South Carolina. He also was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan… although he never lived in St. Louis or even anywhere near it!

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Pratt of Ft. Belvoir, VA; one son, Robert J. Edsall, Jr. and wife Lura of Asheville, NC; two daughters, Judge Sharon E. Guffee of Franklin, TN, and Linda E. Mayfield of Columbia SC; two grandchildren, Christopher and Melissa Tyler.

Memorials may be made to Mounted Ministries, PO Box 71, Pickens, SC, 29672.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now