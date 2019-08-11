|
|
Robert James Edsall
Pickens - Robert James Edsall, Sr., 86, of Pickens, died August 9, 2019.
Born in Haverford, PA, he was the son of the late William and Daisy Edsall.
Robert attended Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA one of the top sixty high schools in the country. His professional career began with McGraw-Hill Publishing Company who dispatched him to their newly opened office in Greenville, SC in affiliation with their magazine, Textile World, catering to the textile industry largely centered in the upstate and throughout the southeastern U.S.
After living in Greenville for many years, he moved his family to Travelers Rest, SC where he built the business of Foothills Farms, a breeder and seller of registered Morgan horses.
At retirement, he moved to Pickens, SC and continued his love of farming and horses at Porterhouse Farm. An avid animal lover, he had dogs, cats, horses and donkeys, many rescued from bad circumstances.
Bob was an enthusiastic Gamecock fan after his two daughters graduated from the University of South Carolina. He also was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan… although he never lived in St. Louis or even anywhere near it!
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Pratt of Ft. Belvoir, VA; one son, Robert J. Edsall, Jr. and wife Lura of Asheville, NC; two daughters, Judge Sharon E. Guffee of Franklin, TN, and Linda E. Mayfield of Columbia SC; two grandchildren, Christopher and Melissa Tyler.
Memorials may be made to Mounted Ministries, PO Box 71, Pickens, SC, 29672.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 11, 2019