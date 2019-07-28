|
|
Robert James Reuschle
Greer - Robert James Reuschle, aka "Conrad Bags," of Greer, SC, passed away on July 23, 2019 - 78 years young.
He was born in New York City on July 9, 1941 to the late, beloved Robert M. and E. Bernice Reuschle. Bob, or "Robin" as he was affectionately known in his youth, was a gregarious lover of all thing's motorsports, a true NASCAR aficionado, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and a generous friend to so very many. He had a contagious smile, always a good story at hand, adept with the rod and reel on lake and sea, and forever welcoming of a brisk walk through the neighborhood, or a long stroll on the beach.
Following in his father's footsteps, Bob started his illustrious media and advertising career at Y&R in NY. He then spent two decades at the media helm of Henderson Advertising in Greenville, SC, where he raised his family with former wife, Mary Ann (Suggs Davis), before joining the automotive ranks in Detroit - at J. Walter Thompson on Ford Motor Company, NW Ayer on General Motors Corporation, and ultimately, as a key contributor to the formation of GM Planworks. Unique in its day, it was created to consolidate all GM media planning of advertising - with an annual budget of $2.9 billion… the largest assignment win in the history of "Madison Avenue." Notably, in Motor City.
In the ad biz, Bob was known as a statesman - a true partner to both his clients and the ad sales community. He formed deep and extensive friendships. He was a trusted, steady guide, one who could seal a deal on a hand shake, and always close it with a note of thanks. If you were a friend, you knew it, if you were a colleague in need of help, you got it, and if you were on the opposite side of the fence, well, you earned his respect, and he yours.
He retired in 2001, and returned to his beloved South Carolina with his wife, Diane. He relished spending time with their respective families, including a recently formed Army-Navy rivalry with one of his grandsons, as Bob proudly served as a member of the Army National Guard in his younger years. Bob engaged in their community, spent as much time with his dear friend and partner-in-crime, Bob Plexico, otherwise known as "Plex," and stayed connected to his Vanderbilt University Phi Kappa Psi fraternity brothers, where periodic reunions brought back the Commodore glory days.
Bob is survived by his cherished wife, Diane Moore Reuschle, and his three children - Carole L. Reuschle Edelstein (Dave), Robert M. Reuschle II (Dawn) and Christopher H. Reuschle - along with his brother, Jeffrey, and sister, Linda Reuschle, as well as Diane's children, Jeffrey and Jennifer Moore. His legacy runs deep. He was blessed with eight grandchildren, James, Nick and Savannah Reuschle, Grant, Clare and Trey Edelstein, and Taylor and Savannah Moore, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews… all with loving memories of "Grandpa and Uncle Bob."
A celebration of his life will be planned later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Motor Racing Heritage Association, Inc.: PO Box 10953, Daytona Beach, FL 32120; please add "In Memory of Reuschle Donation" in the check memo line.
Until then, picture Bob, smiles 'a grinning, perched in that classic 1967 Camaro, Ponte Vedra Beach beverage-glass in hand, Stetson hat, complete with a feather, headed to that endless raceway in the sky. #GodSpeed #GodBless #GoodOleDad
Published in The Greenville News on July 28, 2019