Robert L. Jones
Robert L. Jones

Easley - Robert L. Jones peacefully passed away in his home on Monday, July 27, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Sharon D. Jones of Easley; three daughters, Angela Wilson of Gaffney, Robin Jones of Greenville, and Amanda Smith of Easley; two sons-in-law; three granddaughters, three grandsons, and two great-grandsons.

For those wishing to view and sign the guestbook, Mr. Jones will lie in state on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. His funeral service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel with burial following in Graceland Cemetery West. The family kindly asks those in attendance to follow the CDC recommendations of mask wearing and social distancing.

The Jones Family will receive friends at their home in Easley on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To leave condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
