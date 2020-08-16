1/
Robert L. "Bob" Smith
Robert "Bob" L. Smith

Greer - Robert "Bob" Law Smith, 85, passed away August 15, 2020 at his home.

Bob was the son of the late P.L. and Edith Powers Smith, a longtime member of Taylors First Baptist Church, founder of two chemical companies, and a cattle farmer.

Surviving are his wife, Gail Green Smith of the home; one son, Brent Smith (Tina) of Greer; two grandchildren, Matthew Smith and Bradley Smith (Jill) all of Greer; one great-grandchild, Maren Claire Smith; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Smith of Greer; and two brothers, Lanise Smith (Julia) and Ray Smith (Pat) all of Taylors.

He was also predeceased by two sons, Tony and Dale Smith.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Taylors First Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Jimmie Harley and Dr. Drew Hines. The family respectfully request that all social distancing guidelines be observed.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648 or Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 West Main St., Taylors, SC 29687.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
