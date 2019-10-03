Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Church
304 E. Camperdown Way
Greenville, SC
Robert Lee Kahn Obituary
Robert Lee Kahn

Simpsonville - Robert Lee Kahn, 80, of Simpsonville, SC passed away on September 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Louise, daughters Kathy Rice (Chuck), Laura Lee (Troy); stepchildren Deborah Ralph (Dennis), Michael Wade (Ellen), 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Bob retired from AT&T after 32 years of service.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Church, Greenville, SC on Saturday, October 5 at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Paul Church building fund, 304 E. Camperdown Way, Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 3, 2019
