1/1
Robert Lee Moore Ii
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Moore, II

Greenville - Robert Lee Moore, II, 63, of Greenville, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Moore and Doris Howard Moore.

Mr. Moore was the owner of Robert Moore Machine Shop in Greenville. He enjoyed panning for Gold and metal detecting.

Surviving are a son, Christopher Lee Moore of Easley; a daughter, Randi Sorrentino of Greenville; grandchildren, Dakotah, Dalton, Haylee and Bryce Moore, Addy and Morgan Eubanks; and a sister, Rhonda Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, William Moore.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM with the Eulogy at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the home of Mr. Moore, 103 Saluda Dam Road, Greenville, SC 29611.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully ask that donations be made the American Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Robert's Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Robert's Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 17, 2020
Lee will be greatly missed. A true friend and fellow. Godspeed my friend.
Rick Corris
Friend
July 16, 2020
our prayer are with all the family robert fault hard to beat this awful thing call cancer. god is great and we know robert is in a bettter place no more pain. and one day we will all see robert again. ken and jane durham
durham kenny
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved