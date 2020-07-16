Robert Lee Moore, II
Greenville - Robert Lee Moore, II, 63, of Greenville, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Moore and Doris Howard Moore.
Mr. Moore was the owner of Robert Moore Machine Shop in Greenville. He enjoyed panning for Gold and metal detecting.
Surviving are a son, Christopher Lee Moore of Easley; a daughter, Randi Sorrentino of Greenville; grandchildren, Dakotah, Dalton, Haylee and Bryce Moore, Addy and Morgan Eubanks; and a sister, Rhonda Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, William Moore.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM with the Eulogy at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the home of Mr. Moore, 103 Saluda Dam Road, Greenville, SC 29611.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully ask that donations be made the American Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.