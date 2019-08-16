Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC
Robert Leland Brissie Sr.

Robert Leland Brissie Sr. Obituary
Robert Leland Brissie, Sr.

- - Robert Leland Brissie, Sr., 70, husband of Tracy Graves Brissie, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Mr. Brissie was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Leland Victor Brissie and Dorothy Morgan Brissie. He attended Buncombe Street United Methodist Church and was an avid golfer and Clemson fan. He spent his professional career in the textile industry and developed numerous textile machinery patents.

Surviving, in addition to his wife are three sons, Rob Brissie (Tanisha), Lou Brissie, and Wes Brissie (Courtnie); two daughters, Cassandra Wasser (Nicholas) and Katherine Nation (Adam); two sisters, Vicki Brissie Bishop (Tommy) and Jennifer Ingate Brissie; a step-brother, Aaron Smith (Teresa); ten grandchildren, Robert Brissie III, Langdon Brissie, Hayden Brissie, Natalie Brissie, Jayden Brissie, Summer Brissie, Trinity Wasser, Jacob Wasser, Akira McNally and Braxton Nation and two nephews, Matthew Bishop and Cooper Bishop. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Brissie and a step sister, Charlotte Klein.

A Celebration of Robert's life will be 11am Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to The First Tee of the Upstate. thefirstteeupstate.org

Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 16, 2019
