Robert Leroy "Bobby" Elmore
Belton - Robert Leroy "Bobby" Elmore, 53, husband of Linda Nell Bratcher Elmore, of 213 Genevieve Drive, Belton, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late James Leroy and Shirley Jean Smith Elmore. He was a member of Broadmouth Baptist Church, and worked in construction, for Green Earth Partners. He was a sportsman who loved to fish, and a 20 year member of the Rebel Hunting Club in Crawford, GA.
In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Elmore is survived by one son: James Robert Elmore (Heather) of Donalds; two daughters: Linda Bryant (Tony) of Belton and Lida Johnson (David) of Donalds; one brother: George Elmore of Donalds; one sister: Angie Campbell of Ware Shoals; and seven grandchildren: Logan Bryant, Cadience Johnson, Jonathan Bryant, Nacy Johnson, James Elmore, Joseph Elmore, and Gabriel Bryant.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 9 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Caldwell officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Monday from 6-8 PM at Pruitt Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019