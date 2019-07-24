Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Anderson, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodruff Road Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jerby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leroy "Bob" Jerby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Leroy "Bob" Jerby Obituary
Robert "Bob" Leroy Jerby

Greenville - Robert "Bob" Leroy Jerby, 79, of Greenville SC, was called to be with his Lord on July 19, 2019.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Norma; his two children, Lori Schwartz (Larry) and Brian Jerby (Susan); thirteen grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Bob served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1960-64, and will be best remembered by his service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through the ministries of Woodruff Road Presbyterian Church.

The burial service will be held at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, Anderson SC on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00AM. The Memorial Service for Bob will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, July 27th at Woodruff Road Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to the Missionary Fund, Woodruff Road Presbyterian Church, 2519 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Published in The Greenville News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now