Robert "Bob" Leroy Jerby
Greenville - Robert "Bob" Leroy Jerby, 79, of Greenville SC, was called to be with his Lord on July 19, 2019.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Norma; his two children, Lori Schwartz (Larry) and Brian Jerby (Susan); thirteen grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Bob served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1960-64, and will be best remembered by his service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through the ministries of Woodruff Road Presbyterian Church.
The burial service will be held at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, Anderson SC on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00AM. The Memorial Service for Bob will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, July 27th at Woodruff Road Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to the Missionary Fund, Woodruff Road Presbyterian Church, 2519 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Published in The Greenville News on July 24, 2019