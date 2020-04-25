Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Robert Leroy Winchester

Robert Leroy Winchester Obituary
Robert Leroy Winchester

Greenville - Robert Leroy Winchester, 90, husband of the late Dorothy D. Winchester, died Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Floyd Winchester, Sr. and Pauline Blain Winchester.

He is survived by daughters-in-law, Cynthia Winchester and Doris Smith; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and sister, Frances Duncan.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Richard L. and David L. Winchester.

Mr. Winchester will lie in state at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
