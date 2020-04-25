|
Robert Leroy Winchester
Greenville - Robert Leroy Winchester, 90, husband of the late Dorothy D. Winchester, died Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Floyd Winchester, Sr. and Pauline Blain Winchester.
He is survived by daughters-in-law, Cynthia Winchester and Doris Smith; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and sister, Frances Duncan.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Richard L. and David L. Winchester.
Mr. Winchester will lie in state at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020