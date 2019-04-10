|
|
Robert "Mack" McCauley Thompson
Greenville - Robert "Mack" McCauley Thompson, 86, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
He was the son of the late Archie and Queen McCauley Thompson. Mack proudly served in the United States Army and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Mack loved Clemson football, boating and gardening.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammie (Scott) Frierson; and a grandson, McCauley Frierson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Thompson, in 2018.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. A private burial will be held in Graceland East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Commissioner's School for Agriculture, Clemson University Foundation, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-9972.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 10, 2019