Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McCauley "Mack" Thompson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert McCauley "Mack" Thompson Obituary
Robert "Mack" McCauley Thompson

Greenville - Robert "Mack" McCauley Thompson, 86, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

He was the son of the late Archie and Queen McCauley Thompson. Mack proudly served in the United States Army and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Mack loved Clemson football, boating and gardening.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammie (Scott) Frierson; and a grandson, McCauley Frierson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Thompson, in 2018.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. A private burial will be held in Graceland East Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Commissioner's School for Agriculture, Clemson University Foundation, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-9972.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now