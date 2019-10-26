|
|
Robert McGarity, Jr.
Clemson, SC - Col. Robert Louis McGarity, Jr., 78, husband of Donna Richbourg McGarity passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home in Clemson, SC.
Born in New York City on November 18, 1940, Robert was the son of the late Robert Louis and Mary Elizabeth Bradley McGarity. Robert graduated from D. W. Daniel High School, Clemson, SC, in 1958. He attended the US Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1963 and later earned his Master's Degree from the University of Texas in 1971.
Col. McGarity had a long and illustrious career in the military. He served two tours in Vietnam; one as an advisor and the other with the173rd Airborne Division. After receiving his Master's Degree and serving in Vietnam, he taught at West Point Military Academy in the Department of Earth, Space and Geographic Sciences from 1971 to 1975.
Focusing his career on South America, Col. McGarity attended the Peruvian War College in Lima, graduating in 1978, after which he served as the United States Army Attaché to Peru. He was also the leading military officer assigned to the US Embassy in Costa Rica. In 1988, he was assigned to the State Department in Washington, DC, to help coordinate the work between the Pentagon and the State Department in the fight against drugs flowing in from South America. Following his retirement from the military, he continued his work at the State Department, working in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs for 20 years. Col. McGarity was a past member of the board of the Clemson Corps and a member of the Dr. William Hunter Sunday Night Discussion Group. A Civil War buff, he served as tour guide at Civil War Battle sites including Gettysburg.
In addition to his wife Donna, Robert is survived by his daughters, Suzanne McGarity and husband, Cristian Rodriguez of Peachtree City, GA, and Cathleen Irving and husband, James of Staunton, VA; and his grandchildren, Laura and Daniel Rodriguez and Jack and Elisabeth Irving.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Mark Bradley McGarity.
A Graveside Committal service including full military honors will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery on the campus of Clemson University. All friends and family are welcome. A Memorial Service and visitation will follow at 1:30 PM at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Clemson Corps ROTC Endowment, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019